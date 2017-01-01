More than a dog feeder.

The all-day puzzle that challenges them forever.

The CleverPet Hub is like a game console that your dog (or cat!) can use. Designed by neuroscientists who love animals, CleverPet is an entirely new way to engage your pet’s mind with puzzles that stay challenging. While feeders give out kibble by the dozens, and puzzle toys will only hold a few treats at a time, the CleverPet Hub instead lets you provide continuous engagement for hours and hours every day.

At CleverPet we’re driven by compassion and curiosity. Join us as we discover, together, just how amazing animals can be.